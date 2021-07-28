Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 172.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 268,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,078,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $100.90 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.