Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Buys New Shares in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in FOX during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in FOX by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in FOX by 1,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOXA. Guggenheim downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

