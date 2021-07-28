Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,997 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of GBCI opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.59. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.55%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

