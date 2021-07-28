Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.890-$1.910 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 103,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.10 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 49.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

