George J. Christ Sells 35,465 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) major shareholder George J. Christ sold 35,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,411,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ALTR opened at $67.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,350.60 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.97. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $150.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALTR shares. William Blair raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $63,423,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at $37,357,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 276.5% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 386,786 shares of the software’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after buying an additional 284,042 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Altair Engineering by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,407,004 shares of the software’s stock valued at $275,747,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altair Engineering by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,597 shares of the software’s stock valued at $45,776,000 after buying an additional 67,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

