Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,295 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Full House Resorts were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 51.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The company has a current ratio of 10.15, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.72 million, a PE ratio of 411.50 and a beta of 2.12.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 750 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-guest-room hotel; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.