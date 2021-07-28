Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of Gencor Industries worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gencor Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $823,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 969,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gencor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

GENC opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $171.31 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.66.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $21.35 million for the quarter.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

