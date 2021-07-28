Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Standard AVB Financial were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STND. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 141,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter.

OTCMKTS STND opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%.

Standard AVB Financial Company Profile

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

