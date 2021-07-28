Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Horizon Global worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 46,919 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 16.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,562,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 361,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 447,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Horizon Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terry Gohl purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 751,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $273,640 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Global stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $11.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $199.19 million for the quarter.

Horizon Global Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

