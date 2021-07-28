Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FONAR were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 68.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR during the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 35.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of FONAR by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FONR stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. FONAR Co. has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter.

FONAR Profile

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment; and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

