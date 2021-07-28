Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 67,140 Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 235.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of UP Fintech worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UP Fintech by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $594,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 1st quarter worth $189,000. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGR opened at $14.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 1.80. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 15.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform; and account management services.

