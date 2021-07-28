Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 44,921 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 292,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Wrap Technologies worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 17,198 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 25.4% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 187,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,124 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Shares of WRTC opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.25 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69.

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

