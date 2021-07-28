GeoDB Price Down 2.3% This Week (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. GeoDB has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $35,387.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,042,250 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . GeoDB’s official message board is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

