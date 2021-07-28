Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Columbia Asset Management

Columbia Asset Management grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded down $2.40 on Wednesday, hitting $126.48. 4,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,972. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $87.89 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.20.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

