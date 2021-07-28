Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Rating Increased to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

Gentex stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. Gentex has a 1 year low of $24.99 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $140,835.48. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Gentex by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 83,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the second quarter worth $624,000. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

