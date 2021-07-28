Genexine Inc. Buys 34,482,758 Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Stock

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) major shareholder Genexine Inc. purchased 34,482,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.29 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,999.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

RZLT stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,326. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.29. The firm has a market cap of $85.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.34. On average, research analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RZLT. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute during the 4th quarter worth about $4,005,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rezolute in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rezolute by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 312,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

