General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Boosted by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 77.1% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $59.45. The company had a trading volume of 34,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,054. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.58. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

