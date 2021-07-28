General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.25. General Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.150-$0.250 EPS.

GE stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.19. 2,083,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,800,461. The stock has a market cap of $115.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.