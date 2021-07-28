General Electric (NYSE:GE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $13.13. 68,233,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,784,258. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

General Electric shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

