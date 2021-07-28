Generac (NYSE:GNRC) PT Raised to $500.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on GNRC. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Generac from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.88.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $438.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $383.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Generac has a 12 month low of $135.22 and a 12 month high of $457.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $807.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Generac will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,093 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 20.1% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 228,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,768,000 after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 29.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Generac by 49.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,028,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $6,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

