GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,374,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GTCH remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. 1,294,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,168,863. GBT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. Its technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. The company also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks.

