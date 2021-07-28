GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.99.

Get GATX alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. GATX’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.