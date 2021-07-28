GATX (NYSE:GATX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

GATX (NYSE:GATX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.300-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of GATX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of GATX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GATX presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.99.
Shares of NYSE:GATX traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.33. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,918. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. GATX has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.98.
In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About GATX
GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.