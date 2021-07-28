Gas (GAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.27 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 28th. One Gas coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.42 or 0.00020867 BTC on exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $85.27 million and approximately $207.82 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 46.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002479 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00036108 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00101237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.58 or 0.00122886 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,423.26 or 1.00197991 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.13 or 0.00788547 BTC.

About Gas

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.