Garde Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 879 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,566,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,623,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,876,000 after purchasing an additional 883,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.08. 24,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,761,229. The stock has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

