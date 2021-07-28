Garde Capital Inc. Makes New $101,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 59.5% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $21,486,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $229.72. 10,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,796. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.21 and a 12 month high of $234.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.