Garde Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after acquiring an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,642,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,925,000 after acquiring an additional 141,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after acquiring an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,243,000 after buying an additional 44,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,754,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $238.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,677. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.17 and a 1 year high of $239.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

