FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Britvic in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $27.33 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Britvic’s FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Get Britvic alerts:

BTVCY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale lowered Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.72 price objective on Britvic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.55.

Britvic stock opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. Britvic has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.