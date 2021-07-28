FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.52 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RHI. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.38.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $95.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.57. Robert Half International has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.82.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,204,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

