FY2021 EPS Estimates for Safehold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safehold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $86.07 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.06 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $88.20.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a net margin of 36.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.16 per share, for a total transaction of $999,990.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 35,063,689 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,068,420.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Safehold by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,687,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,387,000 after buying an additional 115,241 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,281,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,674,000 after purchasing an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

