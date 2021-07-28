FY2021 EPS Estimates for OFG Bancorp Increased by Analyst (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of OFG stock opened at $22.09 on Monday. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,239,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $5,025,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

