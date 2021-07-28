FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Raised by Analyst

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $5.11 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.42. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 52.3% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 206,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,892 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 549,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

