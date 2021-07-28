FY2021 Earnings Estimate for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Issued By Piper Sandler

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52. The company has a market capitalization of $457.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.47. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.