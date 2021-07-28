Fusion Acquisition Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FUSE)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,516 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,279% compared to the average daily volume of 255 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FUSE remained flat at $$9.93 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,999. Fusion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.93.

Get Fusion Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.