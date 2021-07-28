FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.70

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FRP opened at GBX 126.74 ($1.66) on Wednesday. FRP Advisory Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The firm has a market cap of £308.22 million and a PE ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.96.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

