Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris Sells 1,967 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott James Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25.

On Monday, May 17th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.04, for a total transaction of $335,575.88.

On Monday, May 24th, Scott James Morris sold 4,497 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $781,353.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total transaction of $344,582.35.

On Monday, July 12th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.60, for a total transaction of $322,715.20.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.56, for a total transaction of $322,635.32.

On Monday, June 28th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.41, for a total transaction of $338,311.77.

On Monday, June 21st, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88.

On Monday, June 14th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $335,176.48.

On Monday, June 7th, Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $347,138.51.

Shares of FRPT opened at $152.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -609.76 and a beta of 0.71. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.25 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.7% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 43.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FRPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.56.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

