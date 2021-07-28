Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.92). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $172.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.71.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

