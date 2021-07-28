Frax (FRAX) Price Hits $1.00

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC on exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $246.16 million and approximately $9.97 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 245,655,886 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

