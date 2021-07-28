Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.67. Frank’s International shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 1,101 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.44 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.37.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Frank’s International by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,061,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,618,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 761.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 439,626 shares in the last quarter. 54.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

