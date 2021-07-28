Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.13. 2,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,478. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $53.05 and a one year high of $87.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $169,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $690,660. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

