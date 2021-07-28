Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Covey Co. is an international learning and performance solutions company dedicated to increasing the effectiveness of individuals and organizations. They provide consulting services, training and education programs, educational materials, publications, assessment and measurement tools, implementation processes, application tools and products designed to empower individuals and organizations to become more effective. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FC. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Franklin Covey from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Shares of NYSE FC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 56,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.96 million, a PE ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.97. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Franklin Covey by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Covey during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. 56.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

