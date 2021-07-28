Fragasso Group Inc. Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,615,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 661,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $95,361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total value of $1,391,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,362,292. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $142.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428,504. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $398.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

