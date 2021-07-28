Fragasso Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 6,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.45. 8,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.50 and a 1-year high of $284.97. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

