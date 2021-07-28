Fragasso Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTR. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,659,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

PLTR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,212,758. The stock has a market cap of $42.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.59.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,621,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,645.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $247,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.