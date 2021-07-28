Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 206 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,811 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 1.2% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,600.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,189.42.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986 in the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN stock traded up $4.13 on Wednesday, hitting $3,630.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,047. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,442.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

