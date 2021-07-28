FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About FOX
Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.
