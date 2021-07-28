FOX (FOXA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, analysts expect FOX to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25. FOX has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

