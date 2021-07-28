Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 187,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $16,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 8.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,252,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,245,000 after acquiring an additional 99,181 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,109,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,510,000 after acquiring an additional 32,848 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 8.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,002,000 after buying an additional 34,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,968,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,059,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FWRD opened at $87.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.56.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,315,936.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,113.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,288 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

