Fortis (FTS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortis to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.62 on Wednesday. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America downgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

