FormulaFolio Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 95.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,013 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 127.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.96. 193,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,927. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $106.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

