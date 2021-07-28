FormulaFolio Investments LLC Takes $114,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 15.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,182,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 455,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after purchasing an additional 81,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 11,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $499,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,077.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,246 shares of company stock valued at $22,662,052 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $45.49. The stock had a trading volume of 299,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,192,149. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.42.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

