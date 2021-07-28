FormulaFolio Investments LLC Sells 8,159 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 98,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 135,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 731.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 343,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after acquiring an additional 301,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 492,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter.

TIPX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,614. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.14.

